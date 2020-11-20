Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of George Brandy Sr., also known as “Alvin,” on Nov. 8, 2020, at the age of 79 at his residence.
George Alvin Brandy Sr. was survived by his wife, Shirley Fleming; son, George Brandy Jr.; daughters, Sharon Bussue and Leniss Brandy; granddaughter, Breanna Brandy-Nicholas; sisters, Mary Jeffers, Winifred Edwards, Lucy Norford and Estherphene Mintos; sister-in-law, Sheila Burke; brothers, Nathaniel Jones, Alfred Burke, Ernest Burke and Samuel Burke; brother-in-law, Bertin Mintos; nieces, Rita Clarke, Carmen Phillip, Sonia Lake, Shirley Lorna Lake-King, Bernadine Burke-Liburd, Hillarene Lake-Donavan, Luella Lake-Taylor, Margaret Brandy, Lolita Harry, Petronella Edwards, Judy Norford-Ross, Devern Burke and Alexia Mintos-Martyr; and nephews, Bernard Burke, Ernest “Bobby” Burke, Chesney Burke, Joel Lake, Johnson Lake, James Bussue, Johnathan Harry, Lenox Jeffers, Julian “Tony” Norford, Shantez Mintos, Alan Mintos, Kerwin Mintos, Julius Pemberton, Everson Pemberton and Everton Pemberton, Jefferson Edwards, Chedi Edwards, Oswald.
The funeral service for the late George Brandy Sr. will be held Sunday, Nov. 22, at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. with service immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
