Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of George Brandy Sr., also known as “Alvin,” on Nov. 8, 2020, at the age of 79 at his residence.
George Alvin Brandy Sr. was survived by sisters, Estherfine Mintos, Lucy Norfork, Winifred Edwards, Mary Jeffers; brothers, Ernest Burke, Alfred Bussue, Samuel Bussue, Nathaniel Jones; nieces, Bernadine Burke-Liburd, Devern Burke, Sonia Lake, Shirley Lorna Lake-King, Hillarene Lake-Donavan, Luella Lake-Taylor, Rita Clarke, Margaret Brandy, Carmen Phillip, Lolita Harry; nephews, Bernard Burke, Bobby Burke, Chesney Burke, Joel Lake, Johnson Lake, James Bussue, Jonathan Harry, Jean Phillip, Lenox Jeffers; son, George Alvin Brandy Jr.; and daughters, Leniss Brandy and Sharon Bussue.
The funeral service for the late George Brandy Sr. will be held Sunday, Nov. 22, at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. with service immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings. Family and friends may offer support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
