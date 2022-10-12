The family of George Emilio Dennis Sr. regrets to announce his passing on Sept.12, at his children’s residence in Atlanta, Georgia. With his family by his side, he transitioned peacefully after a lengthy illness.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Jennings, father, George E Dennis; brothers, Mario and Joseph Dennis.
He is survived by his wife, Ursuline Dennis; children, Emilia, Emilio, George III, and Gena Dennis; stepson, Addi Matthew; grandchildren Aiden, Christian, Alana, Asia and Aaliyah Matthew; a brother, Mitchell Dennis; sisters, Drucilla, Lenecia and Bernice Dennis; nephews, Joseph Jr, Mitchell Jr, Tommy and Mario Jr.; a special nephew, David Dennis; nieces, Josephine, Elizabeth, Donna and Ama; best friend, Shirley Monsanto; special friends, Ronald Belfon, Jacqueline Richardson, Victor Barry; many other relatives and friends to include the Williams, Jennings, Thomas, Petrus, Callwood, Lettsome, Calendar and Penn families.
George attended Nisky Moravian elementary school on St. Thomas, James Fenimore Cooper Junior High School in New York and Brooklyn High school of Automotive Trades earning a Vocational-Mechanical Degree. Upon completion of high school, George was employed at Republic Aviation Corporation as a Crew Chief Mechanic, Assembler-Final, Crew Mechanic Flight Line and Crew Mechanic-Flight Operations.
George enlisted in the United States Air Force and attended Air University of the United States Air Force, where he was a member of the Strategic Air Command Unit (SAC). He graduated as a Jet Aircraft Mechanic. Honorably discharged from the United States Air Force, George gained employment at General Motors on the assembly line. He left after five years and returned home to St. Thomas, where he became the first African American to own a Toyota dealership.
George was a very ambitious man, who held interests in several businesses. He was one of the investors in the first America’s Paradise Triathlon. He was nominated by the NAACP in the Best News-Information Series and Special-Executive Production. He was a member of the Rotary Club and Skal Club of St. Thomas. He was a major supporter of Julian Jackson during his boxing career.
A memorial service was held on Sept. 23, at Southern Care Cremation & Funeral Society in Snellville, Georgia, where he received full recognition by the United States Veterans Affairs and the United States Air force. As per his wishes, his remains will be returned home and will be scattered at sea.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.