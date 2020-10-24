George Edward Lineham (longtime Virgin Islands resident) quietly passed away on the evening of Oct. 2, 2020, in his Sanbornville, N.H. home. He was surrounded by the presence and love of his family as he passed.
He was born Dec. 5, 1934, in Providence, R.I., the son of Edward Lineham and Charlotte (Jerollman) Lineham.
In 1952, George entered the U.S. Army as a paratrooper in the No. 187 Airborne Division, in the Korean War. He was awarded several badges of honor and merit, as well as medals for his service and dedication.
After returning home to Rhode Island, from his dedicated time in the service, George married his sweetie, Lucy. Together, they brought three sons into this world: Stephen Edward “Beanie”, John Robert “Bobby”, and David Alan “Porky”.
George began working at the Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, N.H. His hard work and dedication to the trade industries of plumbing and electrical work began. Through his hard work and experience, and the footsteps of his father, George earned his masters plumbing and masters electrician licenses at an uncommonly young age.
After the birth of their third son, and after several years of commuting from Rhode Island, and working as a pipe fitter at the Shipyard in Portsmouth, George and Lucille decided to take a drive to New Hampshire and happened upon Sanbornville. They stopped at a place called Sarah’s Spa, and George said “we are going to move here”.
So, in 1960, they packed up the boys; Beanie, Bobby, and Porky, and the Lineham family moved to parts unknown to start a new life.
George was involved in his local and military community. He was a Free Mason with Unity Lodge No. 62 in Union, a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the American Legion Post No. 69.
George always liked a challenge, so he decided to start his own business. He started a septic service business from scratch, to serve the Seven Lakes, and Greater Wakefield Area. That business is known as Lakes Region Septic Service, and is still family owned and operated in Sanbornville today.
George continued to thirst for new business ventures; this man grew no moss! He passed the septic business onto his sons. From there George decided to give the commercial fishing business a try with his oldest son Steven as his first mate.
George went back to his roots after several years of fishing. His passion as a plumber was a persistent one. He and his son Steven found opportunity in the U.S. Virgin Islands. They built a successful business in St. Thomas; a plumbing supply store, which they operated for 25 years.
George was never short on advice to give. He had a vast knowledge of many trades. No matter the problem, George always found a solution. And he did not shy away from a challenge. He also did NOT shy away from the opportunity to express his opinions!
George had many other passions as well. Namely, playing pool, Boston’s team sports, going to boxing matches, reading, the ocean, and working with his hands. George was a man of productivity. This man had wheels that were always turning.
He was survived by his wife, Lucille Lineham, of Sanbornville; son, Stephen Lineham of Sanbornville; son, John Robert Lineham, and his wife Kimberly (Osborne) Lineham of Brookfield; son, David Alan Lineham, and wife Kay Lineham of Lincoln; and grandchildren, Stevie Leigh Lineham, David Edward Lineham, Morgan Datson Lineham and Haley Deldeo Lineham.
He was also survived by sister, Susan Robinson, of Charlestown, R.I.
A graveside service was held Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Lovell Lake Cemetery in Sanbornville with Father Patrick officiating and military honors provided by the United States Army. A Celebration of Life will follow in the spring, the date to be determined.
