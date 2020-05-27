Family and friends are advised of the passing of George Greenaway, better known as “Father Keith,” who died May 14, 2020, at Schneider Hospital.
The viewing will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Turnbull's Funeral Home, with the service at 1 p.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Miriam Challenger; father, Peter Simon Greenaway; son, Kenric Greenaway; and brother, Lassington Jackson.
He is survived by his daughters, Delicia Henley, LaKesha Brady, Karima Hantal and Desha Greenaway; sons, Keithroy, Karim “Pablo”, Deshawn and Devin Greenaway; longtime companion, Eleanor Todman; sisters, Giselle Stapleton, Myona Greenaway and Ena Hughes; brothers, Claude Francis and Sanford Titus; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Tanner-Greenaway; sons-in-law, Kareem Henley Sr., Carver Brady and Ali Hantal; brother-in-law, Roosevelt Stapleton; grandchildren, Desiya Samuel, Demiya Henley, KyNesia, Jahari, Dejahri and Deshawn Jr. Greenaway; nieces, Sherrilyn and Shanetha Stapleton, Shakeba Lettsome, Jesell John, Vanessa Jackson, Jacqueline, Claudine, Laura and Allevare Francis, Sinclair Joseph, Angela “Christine”, Suzette Russell, Denise and Carlene Hughes; nephews, Claude Francis Jr., Cleon and Marlon Jackson, Shawn Stapleton, Wilfred and Julian Innocent, Clement, Melville and Andre Hughes; special cousins and family, Freeston Challenger, Kathleen Williams, Joan Wallace, Lydia Pigott, Victorine Isaac, Shaka Benjamin, Tiffany Francis-David and Tissany Francis ; close friends, Judith Dawson, Audrey Jarvis-Rayne, Robelto James, Sylvan Greene, Gordon Williams, Jasper Lettsome, Sephar Callwood, Benedict Gonzalez, Leslie Mae Bride, Oriel Henry, Alex Brookes and Adeline Jerson, James Brown and wife, Winfered Sullivan, Tanique Prentice, Jasmine Maduro, Carl Lettsome, DJ Eddie, Ken Du Prentice, Ocran Lewis, Lionel Todman, Mr. Harris Richardson and wife, June Jennings, Leonard Bailey, DJ Nick, Olay, Kalia Vandpool, Cool Session Band, Spectrum Band and many others from Virgin Haven; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The family requests that attendees wear yellow or gold in his memory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.