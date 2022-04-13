Friends and relatives, it is of great sadness that the family of George Ivan Leerdam III, affectionately known as “Brother” or “Georgie”, announces his passing on March 27, 2022, at his home in St. Thomas, USVI.
The viewing will be held Friday, April 22, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home, followed by services at 10 a.m. The body will be cremated.
George was preceded in death by his parents, George Ivan Leerdam Jr. and Mildred Edwards-Sille; brothers and sisters, Rita Leerdam, Kelvin “Juanie” Leerdam, Lynell Leerdam, Raymond Leerdam and Valerie Jackson.
George Ivan Leerdam, III is survived by his son, George “Lil Georgie” Leerdam, IV; daughter, Michele Leerdam; stepdaughter, Tia Marie Holmes; granddaughter, Jernie Leerdam; brother, Robelto Leerdam; sisters, Verlyn Leerdam, Louisa Leerdam; stepsiblings, Janet Crooke-Meyers, Winston Foy, Liston Hendricks and George Adams; nephews, Bernard "Tunky” Jude Sr., Mario “Reggie” Smith Jr., Kelvin “Pappi" Leerdam, Raymond Leerdam, Joshua "Peto" Saunders, and Shahime Ludvig; nieces, Bernadette "Bunnie" Hughes, Mariska "Riska" Smith, Monica Smith-Desir, Marisha “Girley” Smith, Monique Leerdam-Manderson, Tiffany Leerdam, Shamel Ludvig, Kimberly, Natasha, Nicole and Melisa Saunders; aunts, Eastlyn Leerdam-Ruan, Ferna Leerdam, Lucille Fredericks; sister-in-law, Diana Leerdam; aunt-in-law, Pastor Maria Penn-Leerdam and Maxine Leerdam; great-nephews, Bernard "Junyah" Jude Jr., Ariel Jude, Makai Chetram, JahMarly, JahKaiza and JahZaviah Desir, Delroy Manderson, Dominic Leerdam, Raymond Leerdam Jr.; great-nieces, Monique Levan, Monisha Desir, Simone Manderson, Tatiana and Tyanna Venzen, Ray'Nel Leerdam, 'Ah Nyiah Anderson, Johnai, Jakai, and Charlotte Hughes, My'racle Smith; great-great-nieces, Kiah and Jahkaira Jude; cousins, Linda, Barry, Brent and Lauryse Leerdam, Corlis Ruan-O’Reilly and family, Kimberly Ruan and family, Gail Ruan-Ells and family, Neil Ruan and family, Sharif Salem and family, Arturo and Anthony Niles and family, Deborah Niles-Harrigan and family, Bridgette Niles-Conow and family, Roy "Boobie" Leerdam Jr. and family , Ray "Chucky" Leerdam and family, Julien Maduro and family, Ann Marie Mason-Richards and family, Carolye and Laureen Mason, Maurice, Angelique and LeAnne Joseph, Geraldo Leerdam, Alicia Leerdam and family, Medora Granville and family, Ralph Herbert and family, Sylvia Farrow and family, Laureen Robles and family, Michelle Pearson-Benjamin and family, Horace Pearson and family, Carl Fredericks and family, Wayne Fredericks and family, Era Fredericks-Sundar and family.
He is also survived by the entire Leerdam, Edwards, Brown, Francis, Fredericks, Harris, Heyliger, Jackson, Pickering, Lans, Martin and more family and friends too numerous to mention, throughout the Caribbean, mainland, St. Thomas, St. Croix, the British Virgin Islands, Barbados, and the Netherlands.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
