George J. Berry, 64, of St. Thomas, passed away on Jan. 18th, 2023. George was born to Crystalia and Lionel Berry on March 19th, 1958 right here on the beautiful island of St. Thomas. He was a man of many trades, but his main passion was being a grandfather, father, and a brother.
He is survived by his daughters, Sarah and Sally, and his grandchildren Henry, Charlotte, and Lucas. He is survived by his nephews, Jonathan Bushnell, the late Matthew Bushnell, Joshua Baker, and their children Thaddeus Bushnell and Jace, Cole, and Chance Baker. He is also survived by his nephew, Christopher Berry, and his niece, Anjolie Bodden. He is survived by his sisters, Helen Baker and Rose Marie Berry, as well as other relatives. He had a passion for making friends wherever he went. He will be missed by all who knew him.
There will be an intimate viewing for close family and friends. Interment cremation.
Funeral service by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Service.
