George J. Bess Sr., known as “Mickey,” of New Tutu, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, passed on June 20, 2022, at Schneider Hospital.
He was born in Puerto Rico on Sept. 26, 1937, and he resided in St. Thomas for decades. He served in the Virgin Islands Home Guards for many years and worked various security jobs until his retirement from K-Mart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James E. Sr. and Ann E. Bess, wife, Nydia M. Bess (Girlie); daughter, Brenda Lee Bess; stepdaughter, Stephanie Williams (Apachie); brothers, Leo A. Bess and Joseph Bess of St. Thomas, James E. Bess Jr. of New Mexico, sisters, Constancia Rogers and Agnes Bess of New Jersey, and Catherine Idalia Bess of Pennsylvania.
He is survived by his son, George J. Bess Jr. (Junie); stepdaughter, Carol Smith; stepson, Wilbert James; four granddaughters; five grandsons; sister-in-law, Lidia Bess; son-in-law, Collin Smith; many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and great-great-grand-nieces and nephews.
Recognition and thanks to his special friend, Esonia Thompson.
A memorial service in celebration of George Bess Sr.’s life will be held at 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 20. Funeral arrangements are made by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
