George Morris Ethridge
George Morris Ethridge peacefully left his earthly body just before sunrise on Friday, June 25, 2021, and is now “’jiving’ across the (universal) floor.”
For us, he lives on in rainbows, our favorite hugging tree, glorious island sunsets, and African campfires. Born in Meridian, Miss., on Nov. 24, 1952, George worked at getting out the vote as a student as part of the civil rights movement. He went on to move to St. Thomas, USVI, straight out of law school and loved his life here, initially working for legal services while building his own law practice of more than 40 years.
George loved traveling, good literature, good movies/theatre, and good friends. He was happiest on the beach with his wife, Pamela, and twins, Maya and Jako, or watching a winning Saints game. He continues to live through us, as an amazing father, husband and friend. If he were here today, he would remind us to be positive, saying we have so much to be grateful for, to smile and to enjoy this beautiful life.
Our lives will never be the same again. We love you. Pamela, Maya and Jako
If you have any stories or memories to share with the family, they would be grateful to hear how George touched your life. RememberingGeorgeUSVI@gmail.com
