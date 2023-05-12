Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of George Morton on April 29, 2023, at the age of 80, at Schneider Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Audrey Morton; daughter, LaToya Morton; brothers, Donald Morton and family, Nanton Morton and family, Wilbert Morton and family; many nieces, nephews and cousins from Canada, England and throughout the Caribbean.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at World Overcomers Ministries, Inc. at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online condolences or to share a special memory visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.