The family would like to announce the passing of George N. Joseph, also known as Cobra, who died peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Alberto Joseph; father, John Joseph; and wife, Mary Joseph.
He was survived by his daughter, Loucita Joseph; nieces, Hillerine, Jerelyn, Dilacie and Florette;, nephews, Lauriston Joseph; grandchildren, Annices, Ornece Gomes and Ross Smith Jr.; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral services are as follows: the viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14 with the service at 10 a.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel. The chapel, a green and white building, is across the street from the downtown cemetery. Interment will be in Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay.
Funeral arrangements were by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
