George William Grady, born in Boston, Ma., on January 24, 1942 died in St. Thomas, VI on December 29, 2019.
He is survived by his daughter, Diane Grady; brother, Richard Grady and family, Plymouth, Mass.; sister, Dolores Concannon and family, Quincy, Mass.; and life partner, Brenda Sullivan, St. Thomas and Boston.
George assisted Brenda over the years with Antique & Gift shops in Ogunquit, Maine, Boston, Marina Bay, Quincy, Mass., St. Thomas and St. John over their 35 years together. George was an avid dart player and was a member of Betsy’s Restaurant dart team for years.
He was a true partner and will be missed
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.