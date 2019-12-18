Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Georgette Laguerre on Dec. 3, 2019, at Schneider Hospital.
She is survived by her sons, Jean Mathieu Alexandre, Samuel Cherival, Marc-Henry Cherival; daughters, Marie Esther Alexandre, Myrlene Alexandre, Viergelie Lily Jean, Guytry Neissa Alexandre; daughters-in-law, Marie Garline Joseph Alexandre, Minova Gumbs-Cherival, Latinya Rose Cherival; sisters, Denise Laguerre, Christine Laguerre; nieces, Marie Jose Bien Aime’, Marie Myrtha Joseph, Gladys Beauvil; nephews, Onel Robinson, David Derosiers, Wilner Beauvil; great-nieces and great-nephews, Stephanie, Francesca, Andy, Thaisha Bien Aime’, Gladys, Marie Yolaine, Shaddoi, Pierre Richie’, Luna, Glory Wagnac; and grandchildren, Jean Ricardo, Emmanuel Daniel Shunga Alexandre, Samara, Shaynee, Malachi Cherival, Selena Examo, Kaithlyn Denise Stein, Kianna Tierra Demaris, Amiyah Marie, Xavier Nathaniel, Josiah Amir Cherival
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Celestial Chapel of Hurley Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Emmanuel Baptist Church at 9 a.m. with the service immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 3.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
For online directions and condolences visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
