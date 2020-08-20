Gerald Anthony Bryan Sr., better known as Jerry, died in New Orleans, La., on Aug. 4, 2020.
Jerry was born on the island of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, on June 12, 1944, to the late Basil Bryan and the late Adina DeGenez-Bryan.
Jerry was well known for his basketball prowess, tractor-trailer driving, and unparalleled cooking. His outstanding cuisine of fish and fungi, stuffed shellfish, and kallaloo could magically transport you back home to the Virgin Islands no matter what state you resided in. Jerry had a wonderful sense of humor; he lived his life to the fullest. Jerry had the most generous spirit and was loved by all who knew him.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Basil Bryan and Adina DeGenez-Bryan; brothers, Elmo, Howard, and Louis; and his son, Michael.
He is survived by Chichi, his wife of 52 years; his sister, Delma Christian; his sons, Jerry, Tony, and Darren; his daughters, Charisse and Julia; his sisters-in-law, Frederica, Daphne, and Leila; his daughters-in-law, Alaine, Lisa, and Karen; his son-in-law, Kevin; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a large group of nephews and nieces. We loved him every day and will now miss him every day.
May God rest your soul, Jerry Bryan.
