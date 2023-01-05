Gerald Greaux Sr.

The family of Gerald “Jimmy” Fernando Greaux Sr., also known as ‘Bugs,’ wishes to advise you of his peaceful transition at the age of 71 on Dec. 24, 2022, in Hollywood, California.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Margaret “Betty” Elizabeth Greaux, his daughters, Gia FranCelia Greaux, Gina Francine Greaux, Ginger Francesca Greaux, Gretchen Felicia Greaux, and sons Gerald Fernando Greaux, Jr. and Gerrud Francisco Greaux, 12 grandchildren and two great grandchildren; brothers, Renaldo, Frank, Harry and Lawrence Greaux; sisters, Edna Greaux, Shirley Graham, Nancy Rabess and Vivian Greaux.
Gerald was born in Frenchtown, St. Thomas, US. Virgin Islands, on June 3, 1951, to Gene Hypolite and Ann-Louise Greaux. He was the 14th of 18 children. Gerald attended Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School where he met his wife and graduated with the class of ’71. Upon graduation, Gerald served in the United States Army and was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War. Gerald married his wife Margaret on Feb. 16, 1974, and moved to Hollywood, California. Gerald worked his entire life in the seafood industry until his retirement in 2016. For a number of years, Gerald owned and managed Red Hook Fresh Fish and Poultry in Los Angeles. He took great pride in his work and jokingly called himself the “fish doctor.” Rain or shine, no matter the weather or his health, Gerald worked tirelessly to support his family. The discipline and commitment to hard work he gained from his parents and the bravery he learned in the military never left him, as his family and friends will attest. Gerald loved music, enjoyed singing, knew every country tune and the artist who sang it and could talk to you for hours about US and Caribbean history and enjoyed reminiscing about the past and his youth growing up in St. Thomas with his friends and family.
Gerald leaves his loving family and many dear friends to join his grandson, Steven Alexander Greaux, beloved parents, sister Patricia Greaux and brothers, Thomas “Flapduck” Greaux and William “Babap” Greaux. Gerald’s sister, Valerie Pereira, died seven days after him on Dec. 31, 2022.
Services will be held Monday, Jan. 9, at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church in Hollywood, California. Per Gerald’s final wishes, his remains will be cremated, and his ashes scattered in the sea near his childhood home in St. Thomas.
May his soul rest in eternal peace.
