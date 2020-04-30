The funeral service for Gerald Winston Richardson, better known as Jerry, is scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2020.
The service and interment is at 10 a.m. at Eastern Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Olive Richardson; daughters, Malverine Richardson, Violet Richardson Johnson, Noreen Richardson; brother, Lindsay Richardson; sister-in-law, Alma Richardson; and brother-in-law, Arvil Hodge.
He was survived by his father, Thomas Richardson; wife, Rosetta (Nelia) Richardson; daughters, Valita and Juliette Richardson; sons, Kevin Richardson and Sheridan Richardson; sisters, Signa Hodge, Violet Richardson, and Ruth Richardson Niles; grandchildren, Candice Grimes, Kevin Grimes, Brandon Johnson, Jared Johnson, Cheyenne Richardson, and Michael Richardson; two adopted grandchildren; six great-nieces; four great-nephews; brother-in-law, the Rev. Dr. Clifton Niles; daughters-in-law, Crystal Richardson and Cecelia Andrews; nephews, Anderson, the Rev. Keith Lindsay, Melvin, Aristo, Perry, Pete Richardson, Andrew and Lauren Niles, Danny Hodge and wife Patricia; nieces,Evanna Niles Rolle, Elisa and Charyn Niles; nephew-in-law, the Rev. Theopluis Rolle; godchildren, Edwin (Ed) Carty, Clement King and Marvin Hanley; cousins, May Richardson, Dr. Leonard Richardson and Valarie; special friends, Millicent Christopher, Rosalind Titus, Genevieve Scatliffe, Bernice Leerdam, Orville, also known as Sparrow, and Lizzy Gumbs; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The funeral service will be livestreamed on Turnbull’s Funeral Home website: www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com.
Services are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Contact the staff at 340-779-6565.
