The family of Geraldine Smith (Gerald Smith) announces his passing on Jan. 5, 2022.
He was preceded by his mother, Rosanna Helena Turnbull; father,
Henry Smith; and son, Geoffrey Smith.
His is survived by his sons, Stephen Smith, Patrick Smith, Alvern Todman, Allen Todman; daughters, Sharon Smith-Vazquez, Patricia Smith-Burner, Melba Smith, Monica Smith-Bedford, Monique Smith, Desiree Smith, Denise Halley, Mernice Vanterpool; grandchildren 15 (including Tara Anne Vazquez); great-grandchildren 11; son-in-law, Earl (Zimba) Bedford; special mention, Eugenita Thomas, Seanelle Jones; and many relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are invited to join us for the first viewing today from 9 to 10 a.m. at Christchurch Methodist, Market Square on St. Thomas. Interment is in Road Town, Tortola, B.V.I.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
