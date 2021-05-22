Gerard (Gary) Emile Berne
Gerard (Gary) Emile Berne, 77, passed away quietly in Orlando, Fla., with his wife, Cindy, by his side on May 15, 2021. Married for 53 years, Cindy and Gary were devoted and very much in love.
Gary was born on St. Thomas, V.I., on Jan. 14, 1944, to Gerard (Jerry) and Faye Berne. Gary grew up fishing, hunting, and swimming on St. Thomas before attending the University of the Virgin Islands and enlisting in the U.S. Army. He served in Korea before founding and operating Berne’s Ice Plant, which provided tons of ice during the island’s annual Carnival festival.
Gary was a member of the search and rescue squad, the gun club and a founding member of both the Rod and Reel club and Northside Sport Fishing Club.
An avid skeet shooter, he competed in and won competitions throughout the Caribbean, Central America and mainland United States and eventually realized his dream to represent the U.S. Virgin Islands at the 1984 Olympics.
He won numerous fishing competitions on St. Thomas and loved being on the water. An active member of the community, Gary coached JV football at the Anglican school in the 60s and 70s and later coached both daughters’ softball teams through undefeated seasons at Antilles.
After moving stateside, Gary stayed active with shooting and continued to place and win in the senior category. His passion for life extended to good food, country music, Braves games, and being with his family. Gary always gave you his best and he expected the best from his family and the countless kids he coached and mentored. Once his friend, you were a friend for life and if you needed him, he was there.
He was a husband, father and grandfather to his family. He was a mentor, a coach and a friend to many.
Gary is survived by his wife, Cindy, and two daughters, Debra and Matt Angell; and grandsons, Dylan and Sean, Susanne and Mark Chandler; and granddaughters, Lola and Roxanne. He will be greatly missed.
Newcomer Orlando will be handling the cremation and a private service will be held at a later date. Please visit their website www.newcomerorlando.com to leave a message.
Walford S. Thomas
We regret to announce the passing of Walford S. Thomas, also known as Wally or Mr. Thomas, on May 5, 2021, in Houston, Texas.
He was survived by his son, Dennier Walford Thomas (Tampa, Fla.); sisters, Kathleen Morton (St. Eustatius), Mildred Thomas (St. Thomas, USVI), Gloria Gumbs (Anguilla), Margaret “Dell” Gumbs (St. Thomas, USVI); brothers, Freeman Gumbs (Anguilla), Joseph Gumbs (St. Thomas, USVI); adopted brother, Alford Thomas (Anguilla); grandchildren, Dejanae Thomas (Tampa, Fla.), Apryll Thomas (Tampa, Fla.); nieces and nephews too numerous to mention in St. Kitts, Anguilla, USVI, Tortola, and mainland U.S.; cousins too numerous to mention in St. Kitts, Anguilla, USVI, Tortola, and mainland U.S.: and friends too numerous to mention in St. Kitts, Anguilla, USVI, Tortola, and mainland U.S..
The first viewing will be held Friday, May 28, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held on Saturday, May 29, from 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church with services to follow immediately after at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
