We announce the passing of the late Gertrude Alberta Fredericks. Gertrude passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Schneider Hospital at the age of 91.
Gertrude was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Amelia Fredericks; siblings, John Frett, Iona Frett-Monsanto, Oliver Webster, Ezra Fredericks, Urman Fredericks, Rehenia Monsanto-Latortue, Nora Williams, and Ida Fredericks; children, Abigail Brooks-Sprauve, Alberic Brooks Sr. and Aubrey Brooks Sr.; and granddaughter, Ladeeah Brooks.
Gertrude is survived by her children, Jenice VanHeyningen, Bert Fredericks Sr., Elvin Brooks Sr., Deborah Brooks, Nuella Brooks, Eldred Brooks and Daphne Brooks-Adams; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren, Halva VanHeyningen Jr., Natasha Monroe and Aaron VanHeyningen; and Lan’zan Jones; Dianne VanHeyningen Williams, Delia Thomas; and Carlie Thomas Lawson; Delta Danet, Jayra Danet-Edward and Joshua Danet; Kinsley Edward, and Zavi-Aye Danet; Hal VanHeyningen, Asia and Anthony VanHeyningen; Bert Fredericks Jr., Jasmine Fredericks; Kishma Fredericks, Diamond Crespo; L’Shanah Fredericks, Je’Riem Lake, Je’Lin Fredericks, and Elleana Whyte; Annisha Fredericks; Tiffany Sprauve-Leon, Jalanie Smith and Jhukoi Leon; Malcolm Sprauve, Jr., Shukiou and Shukoia Sprauve; Tywanna Sprauve, Melano Adams; Jeanelle Brooks, Aniyah Richardson; Lakeema Brooks, LaTasia, Lynasia, Daequari, and Demetric Jr. Lee, Travis and Tra’Nariya Eline; Elvin Brooks, Jr., Camari, Kymoni, Jaylen, Jacari, and N’ziye Brooks; Ladonna Donovan; Cherrise Rogers, Andrew Sr. and Da’Niasha Williams; Andrews Williams Jr., Caiden Ingram, and Acesen Ervin; Calvin Harrigan, Sr., Calvin, Jr., Calaya, Cal’Jah, Calise, and Judah Harrigan; Latania Callwood-Taylor, Marvin Jr., Marquise, and Lakayla Taylor; L’Nyla and Yumei Taylor; Darryl McCoy, Nova McCoy; Kelvin McCoy Jr.; Michelle Brooks, Abigail Henriquez Brooks; Alvin Adams III, Kennedy, Alyana, and Dakota Adams; Ashley Sewell; Alberic Brooks Jr., Ariyah, Laniyah, and Amari Brooks; Jevon Brooks, J’Siah and Joel Brooks; Sheniqua Kean, Se’Ryniti Rabsatt; Ayifa Brooks, Laniah King; Ayasi Brooks; Dionno Brooks, Deya and De’onni Brooks; D’Neisa Brooks, Da’Mari and Da’Mai Christian; Ayira Brooks, A’Jari Brooks; Anthony Brooks; Aubrey Brooks Jr.; and Aubrianna Brooks; and sisters, Bernice Fredericks and Vera Fredericks.
Gertrude is also survived by sons-in-law, Halva VanHeyningen Sr. and Alvin Adams Jr.; daughters-in-law, June Boynes-Fredericks and Yamaris Mercedes Brooks; brother-in-law, Julius Fredericks; nieces, Celia and Lisa Webster; Gail, Jenevieve, Marva, Julie, Jennifer, and Jewel Fredericks; Ruby Monsanto-Bloice; Patricia Williams-Huggins; Ann Marie Estrada and Lyra Matthews; Carol and Carmen Jones; Beverly Francis and Brenda Fredericks; nephews, Lionel Mulraine, Sr.; Dennis Frett; Ezra, Jr., Dale, Garry and Barry Fredericks; Hubert, Wilbert, Lyn Sr., Lindy, Arnold, Kelvin, and David Fredericks; Eugene, Sr., Vernon, and Raymond Monsanto; Angelo and Julius Williams, Jr.; Warren Estrada Jr., Elvis Fredericks, Malcolm and Albert Joseph, Tyrone Francis, Leroy Matthews, and Oral Rabsatt; James Varlack, Virgil, Roy, and Robert Jones; and Bernard Malone; godbrother, Vincent Francis; godchildren, Dale Blyden, Wayne Benjamin, Leroy Hermon, Cecilia Francis-Phipps, Fernando Joseph, Jr., Calvin Penn Jr., Reneice Niles, Venise Monsanto, Tameka Vanterpool, Shayne and Swayne Jurgen, and Evans Petersen, III; close friends, Susan Hart, Elaine Lynch, Coralie Emmanuel, Yolanda Rivera, and Lena Hodge; extra special cousin, Eleanor Donastorg; extended family and friends, Aubrey, Burner, Plasket, Bell, Monsanto, Francis, Brathwaite, Hermon, Grant/Thomas family, Johnson, Coulianos/I Levin, Sprauve, Estrill, Emanuel, Forde, Niles, Mahoney, the New Herrnhut Church family, and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7, at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals.
The second viewing will be on from 9 to 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, at the New Herrnhut Moravian Church fwith the service to follow immediately after.
Interment is at Brookman Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a memory or message at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.