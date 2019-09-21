Ghirton DeCastro Hector Jr.
Ghirton DeCastro Hector Jr., of Estate Peter’s Rest, transitioned into eternal peace Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.
He was 85 years old.
He is survived by wife, Pauline Gloria Ineta Hector (Ineta); daughter, Janine Hector; stepdaughter, Vertilee P. Henry; stepgrandson, Janai Carter; sisters, Cleone Hector, Dorene Hector-James and Everne Hector-Rhymer; brother, Elroy S. Hector Sr.; nieces, Loleen Hector-Christian, Leila Hector-Benjamin, Lezlie Hector-Phillip, Linnea Hector, Marsha Hector-Hentz, Jacqui Rhymer-George, Jeriann Rhymer and Cherise Hector-Morgan; nephews, James L. Rhymer Jr. and Elroy S. Hector Jr.; sisters-in-law, Sylvia Hector, Denyse Farquharson, Patricia Larsen and Glaretta Lewis; cousins and other relatives, Hector, Mingo, Petersen, Gaskin, Benjamin, Fabio, James, Joseph, Christian Rhymer and Phillip families; friends, Hans Larsen and family, Bernard and Monica Jacobs, Austin Benjamin and family, Jeanette Strunkey, Carmen Mills, Glendine Mc Namara, Jean Smalls, Viola Sealey, Wesley and Yvonne Browne, the Trotman family, Grace Henry, Jennifer Hector, Angela Browne, Pagett George, Rohena Browne, Icilma Browne, Jermaine McFarlane, Gwendolyn Jacobs and family and Cathy Mason and family; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to Friedensthal Moravian Church Restoration Fund at P.O. Box 729, Christiansted, V.I. 00821 in memory of our beloved Ghirton deCastro Hector Jr.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Friedensthal Moravian Church. The viewing will begin at 9 a.m. with services at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Friedensthal Moravian Church Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.