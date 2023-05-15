With profound sadness, the family announces the passing of Gilbert Bastien, affectionately known as “GB”, of Pichelin, Dominica who resided in St. Thomas.
He transitioned peacefully on April 24, 2023. He leaves to mourn his wife, Consular Bastien; his children, Merle Baron, Anthony, Lambert, Miranda, Desiree, and Merlyn Bastien; sisters, Sylvia Bastien and Christine Regis; grandchildren, Nayhim Musson, Dania Bastien St. Hilaire, Donnie, Donte, and Zack Bastien, Alganan, Marley, Shaunica, Denzel, Zidane, Tashimo and Nolwen Henderson, Tafafi, Nafai, Jahfari, Mafari, Lafari and Safari Baron; great-grandchildren, Syier, Khyree, Jaiden, Jaxson, Jade, Safiyyah, Asim, Serenity, Mekhi, Mia and Shalissia; nieces, Yvette and Emillien Registe, Miriam, Lilia, Yvette, Monelle, Monette, Joan and Merle Bastien, Pamela and Decima Henderson, Clotilde, Joan, and Margarette; nephews, Yvon and Joseph Regis, Marcus, Moses, Jefferson, Abraham, and Mathew Bastien. Cousins, Marcelin Bastien, Nurse Julien Proctor, Cleveland, Hamlet, and Ashton Bellot; grand-nieces and nephews, Yashmin, Yanick, Yerlonne, Yawani, Terrenno, Amari, Nicole and Stephanie; in-laws, General KB, Erma Olive, and Bernard; god son, Mervin Bellot; close family friends, Tony Registe, Tony Toussaint, Curly Blanc, Claudine Francis, Neville Llyod, Marcelina, Sylvester Daniel, Paul Alexander, Monica Charles-Dore, Cathy Titre, Edna Desabaye, Agatha, Cuthbert Letang, Catherine Baron, Bernadette Laville, Roland Henderson and Garner John-Jules. Numerous other relatives and friends include the Registe, Bastien, Regis, Baron and Charles, Laville, Lavinier, Dominique and Daniel families and The Pichelin, Grandbay and Hagley community.
The first viewing will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Turnbull’s Funeral Home Chapel. The service will immediately follow at 10 a.m. The body will be cremated.
Persons interested in writing a tribute for the booklet were to have sent it to turnbullsfuneralhomevi@yahoo.com no later than Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Expressions of sympathy to Gilbert Bastien’s family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional services have been entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services, 3815 Crown Bay, Suite 10, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, 00802. Office 340-779-6565 and Fax: 340-779-6566.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.