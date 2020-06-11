We regret to announce the passing of Gilbert L. Samuel, also known as Chimie, who died on March 19, 2020.
The first viewing will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, from 9 to 10 a.m. with services to follow right after at 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Alicia Percival.
He is survived by his wife, Norma Pickard-Samuel; daughters, Trisha Samuel and Tracy Samuel-Glover; sons, Wilbur Francis and De’Shawn Samuel; grandchildren, Zanee, Ze’va, Ze’na, Za’ya, Jahasia and Staven Francis, Timari and Tamara Francis, Nicholas William Indiana Charly and Jason Chayce Glover; sisters, Erna Williams, Valerie Johnson, Jewel Harrigan, Carol Ann Samuel and Bernicia Maduro, Eltera Mercer, Celia, Golda, Era and Louella Hermon; brothers, Leroy, Humphrey Jr., Dan and Calistro Hermon; aunts, Erma George, Ena Knight, Delores M. Hansen and former Senator Alicia “Chucky” Hansen; uncles, James Sr. and Raymond Dowe, Esdel Hansen Sr., Wade “Tex” Harrigan, Lorne “Chunky” Harrigan, Kenneth “Chubby” Williams; nieces, Sherrie Ann William, Sharlene Mack, Shelise Milliner, Lisa Campbell, Rochelle Burke, Rozzette Maduro, Kiffany Smith, Khadesha Jones, Kinsley Smith, Krystal and Kristina Tonge, Ahliana Maduro, Jaysa Hermon Swasey, Delores Joseph Brooks, Lynnelle Coram Braveboy, Rochelle Mercer, Calisha Hermon, Za-Marilyn and Za-Lysha Pickard Davis Teniqua Knowles, Alexandra Burgos, Confe-ivette-Norma Burgos; nephews, Dr. Marc Harrigan, Rashad and Kevin Maduro, Lloyd J. Smith, Leroy Hermon Jr., Gerald Mercer Jr., Patrick Hermon, Elvin Donovan III, Iba K. Popo, Ishamael Pickard Burgos; great-nieces, Chatique Claxton, Krystal and Kristina Tonge, Tiffany and Latoya Philips, Khadesha Jones, Ahliana Maduro, Kinsley Smith, Mikala Cooper; great-nephews, Quincy Williams, Anthony Griffin, Kenneth Mack Jr., Tequan Johnson, Naeem Joseph, Khashad Mcbean; cousin, former Senator Carlton “ital” Dowe, attorney Nicole Spencer, Caleem Johnson, Kemio Gracia, Karter Smith, Akil Emanuel, Austin Andrews, Karen Gutloff, Elizabeth Hansen Watley, Derrick Williams, Alicia George Guiler, Carol Dowe Wooding; godmothers, Flora Boynes Spencer and Doris Brin; godchildren, Asim Frett, Lloyd Smith, Monifa Williams, Jamila Crooke, Rahim A Christian Sr., Jikelle Michel, Kwana Jarvis, Makai Sibily and J’nya Harry; mother-in-law, Marilyn Donawa; daughters-in-law, Arlene Harley and A’jala Martin; sisters-in-law, Donna and Myrna De-Altier Pickard; brothers-in-law, Donald and Ronald Pickard and Clarence and Alfred Donawa; special friends, Amos “Nolo” Frett, Jasmine “Frenchie” Frett, Eve and Cherlyn Shulterbrandt, Lorelee Hendricks, Andre “Gravy” Francis, Laticia Jackson, Edward “San Juan” Jarvis, Wayne and Ursula Sprauve, Cheryl Plaskett, Clarence Richard, Yusuf “Cat Eye” Catta, Glenroy “Trini“ Wiltshire, Rick and Phyllis Bush, Adrian “Ben” Francis, Otis “Big O” Martin, Julio Francis and Wayne Crooke.
Arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Service
