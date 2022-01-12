It is with great sorrow and unease, we announce the passing of Gilmore A. Estrill Sr., most notably known as Big Daddy, who unfortunately passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the age of 55 in the solace of his mother’s home.
He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Fernella Weston James, and Ivy Estrill; his grandfather, Amedeo Estrill; his mother, Constance L. Estrill-Jamison; his uncle, Eugene Weston; his brother, Andrease Lorenzo Estrill; and his cousins, Dennis Edwards and Aldith Seraphin.
Gilmore is survived in life by father; Roy E. Estrill Sr.; his wife, Estefany De Leon-Estrill; son, Gilmore A. Estrill Jr. and daughter-in-law, Whitney Estrill; daughter, Shakira S. Estrill; son, Jeremiah A. Estrill; brother, Roy E. Estrill Jr. (wife Lisa Estrill); sister, Ordessa Estrill-Vaughter (husband James Vaughter Jr.); brother, Javier H. Estrill (wife Leah Estrill); sister, D’Reen Constance Phipps-Corneille (husband Mark Corneille); sister, Lethia A. Phipps; sister, Rebecca Estrill; brother, Jonathan Estrill; and a many other family members and friends impacted by the love and wisdom that surrounded the life of Big Daddy.
Funeral arrangements have been provided by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 9 to 10 a.m. The family requests, in honor of Gilmore A. Estrill Sr., that attendees wear shades of green, purple, and black in his memory.
Due to the rise of COVID-19 cases, the family respectfully requests that all attendees adhere to social distancing guidelines, mask regulations, and all other safety protocols.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.