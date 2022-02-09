It is with a heavy heart the family of the late Glen Alfredo Sprauve Sr. announces his passing. He passed away on Dec. 29, 2021, at Schneider Regional Medical Center at the age of 68.
Glen was preceded in death by his father, Herman Sprauve Sr.; mother, Blanche Smith Sprauve-Olivieri; brothers, Richard, Herman Jr., Roy, Edwin, David and Neal; and sisters, Diana and Delita.
Glen is survived by his children, Glen Jr., Kevin, Wilfredo, Stanley, Alfredo, Daniela, Deanna, Glenda, Shamoy and Arishawn; nieces, Sarah, Desiree, Deverell, DeJenne, Tara, , Laquelle, Tishelle, Kimberly, Neanna, and Jonique; nephews: Mario Jr., Mariano, Esau, Elvis, Everad, Reese, Warren, Travern, Llewellyn, Edwin Jr., Peter, Osiris, Prince, Azaracasa, Shaka, Nekhori, Nekwante, Shawn, Richard, and Joquan; special cousin, Dean Thomas; extended family: the Sprauve, Smith, Thomas, Matthias, O’Connor, Samuel, Boynes, Richards, Wesselhofts, Testamarks, Penn, Turnbull, Rabsatt, George, Vanterpools, Smalls, Bastian; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the celebration of his life memorial service at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Nazareth Lutheran Church on St. John.
Family is asked to wear black and gold.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix, www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
Due to the rise of COVID-19 cases, the family request that all attendees adhere to social distancing guidelines, mask regulations, and other safety protocols.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.