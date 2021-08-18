It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Glenora “Ponkie” Bernier.
After a difficult battle with Alzheimer’s disease, Ms. Bernier transitioned peacefully at home Thursday, July 29, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones at age of 82.
She was born on St. Thomas to Aletta P. Callender and Robert E. Rhymer, whom preceded her in death.
Glenora “Ponkie” Bernier was also preceded in death by Marilyn Stapleton, Melvin Rhymer and Una John Lake.
She leaves behind five children, Jacqueline Brady Wade, Janice M. Bernier, Gloria T. Bernier Dawson, Ken “Kenneth” Bernier and Diana P. Bernier Brown.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a celebration of life service, which will be held at 10 a.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel on Saturday, Aug. 21. Arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home of St. Thomas. Mask and facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
