It is with regret that we announce the passing of Glenroy Audain, aka John Glen, who passed away on Feb. 27, 2020, at the age of 47.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Bernard Audain Sr.
He leaves to mourn his wife, Maureen Percival-Audain; daughter, Sheniqua Audain; mother, Edris Audain-Lowry; stepfather, Wellington Lowry; mother-in-law, Elmina Williams; father-in-law, Henry Williams; stepdaughter, Monique Dore; granddaughter, Rhane Moore; six brothers, Roger and Alston Crawford in St. Kitts, Kevin, Damian and Bernard Audain Jr. in the USA, and Jevon Audain on St. Thomas; one sister, Sanyar Audain-Mitcham in St. Kitts; sisters-in-law Anicia Audain in the USA, Lydia Chinnery, Sharon Thomas, Tamisha Frett and Justine Wilson; brother-in-law Elvis Mitcham; aunts, Amelia Stephens, Ianthia, Vanessa, Jasmine, Celestine and Venetia in the USA and Sharon on St. Thomas; uncles, Elton and Preston in St. Thomas and Courtney in the USA; nieces, Samara Crawford and Bernesha Audain at home and Bianca and Brianna Audain in the USA; nephews, Roger Jr. and Vequan, all at home; great-aunts, Eliza Williams and Eileen Hennis on St. Thomas, Phoebe Charles in the USA, Ruby Mitchum and Mary Brown in the U.K., and Yvonne Percival and Gloria Govia at home; great-uncles, Peter Audain, Lennox and George Bedford at home; and James, Jim and Joseph Bedford in the U.K.; adopted grandparents, Samuel and Marinella Walwyn; cousins, including Amorette Audain (Zellmine) in the USA, the Audains of Molineaux, Phillips, Cayon and Old Road, the Bedfords of Molinueax, Phillips, Cayon, Keys and Old Road, the Crawfords, Hallidays, Benjamins, Charles, York and the Bass family of Anna’s Retreat; special friends, Christolyn Walters and family, Henrietta Hutchinson, Mary Henley and family, Pastor and Mrs. Languedoc, John Allen, aka Kumba, in Tortola, Eunice Taylor, Lenus Hypolit, Mr. and Mrs. Dore, Terrance Henry, aka Larry, Management and staff of Merchants Market and Home Depot in St. Thomas; and many other relatives and friends at home and abroad too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing that will be held from from 5 to 7 tonight, March 11, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals.
The second viewing will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church in Anna’s Retreat, St. Thomas, with the service at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix
For directions and condolences, visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
