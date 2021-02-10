Relatives and friends are advised of the death of Glenville Stanley on Jan. 25, 2021, at the age of 60 on St. Thomas.
Glenville Stanley was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Williams; mother, Cynthia Lolita Stanley; brothers, Pastor Lloyd Williams Sr., and Joseph Williams; sisters, Sheryl Martin and Petronella Williams; and godmother, May Atherton-Richards.
He was survived by his daughter, Shanell D. Jones (New York); brothers, Kashta C. Williams (New Jersey), Perry Hosford (Anguilla), Vincent Proctor (Anguilla) Kevin Croft (Anguilla); sisters, Fernella Bannister (Atlanta), Juel Daniel (Atlanta), Cicely Joseph (St. Thomas), Rhonda Walters (Connecticut), Angela Williams-Cisse (New York), Janice Rodriquez (New York) and Barbara Williams-Hector (New York); stepbrother, Sterling Marshall (Nevis); stepsister, Dawn Craze (USA); nieces, Monica Williams-Hogan, Jacqueline Nathaniel, Jovica St. Ange, Sheverne Brathwaite-Bowery, Shenelle Brathwaite, Terilyn and Tiffany Joseph, Claudia and Shauna Harley, Angela Williams-Harley, Jasmine and Jodiann Williams, Ebony Freeman, Kelcy and Tamara Powell, Nesha, Lovie and Valencia Croft; nephews, Lloyd Williams Jr., Michael Jardine, Donald Brathwaite Jr., Quester Belthelmie, Tavis Williams and Javon McFarlene, Jovere and Van Devere Williams; nephews-in-law, Neal Anthony Bowery, Ian Nathaniel, Dennis Hogan and Earl St. Ange; sisters-in-law, Carmen Williams, Marilyn Williams and Velma Croft; aunts, Cynthia Osborne, Govanie Pamela Stanley-Rogers, Marion Stanley; uncle, Earl Stanley Sr.; cousins, Sandra Stanley-Kelly, Hulda Stanley-Hazel, Hildred Dore, Hilton and Judy Osborne, Trevor Stanley, Owen Stanley, Earl Stanley Jr., Sharon Rogers, Stephen Rogers, Julie Swanston, Anthony Williams, Nelta Francis and family, Isaac Bergin and family, Gloria Cummins and family; caretakers, Cicely Joseph, LeMona White, Hulda Stanley-Hazel and Deshante Dennery; special friends, Neville Manning, Veraline Manning, Sharon Manning, Loretta Andrews, Joyce Kean, Ivy Manning-Campbell, Robert David, aka Bobby, and Andrew Jackson, Mr. Shulterbrandt and the brothers, Mr. John Jimenez and Leonie Gumbs; and other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at the Celestial Chapel at Dan Hurley Home for Funerals.
The funeral service is scheduled to take place Friday, Feb. 12, at the Celestial Chapel. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. The service will follow immediately at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
