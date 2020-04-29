Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother Gloria C. Forbes, affectionately known as “Lola”, “Lolie” or “Glorie,” on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the age of 89.
Gloria is survived by two sons, Edwin and Claude Forbes; two daughters, Corinne and Cilvinita Forbes; four grandchildren, Ivan Baptiste III; Malika Jamalia Forbes, Cecil O. Forbes, Jr. and Claudette Forbes; daughter-in-law, Claudia Forbes; three sisters-in-law, Estel Smith-Johnson, Delois Johnson and Arie Adams.
She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, godchildren and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
