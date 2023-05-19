Family and Friends are advised of the passing of Gloria “Gail” Warner, 62 of Sandy Point, St. Kitts who died on April 22, 2023, in St. Thomas.
She is survived by her daughter, Kenicia Gumbs; sons, Tavin and Caird Gumbs; sisters, Marcia “Marcy” Warner, Thalia Magras, Morven Evelyn, Denise Rose, Avril Rose and Brenda Herbert; brothers:, Allan Thompson, Dwayne Thompson, Gareth Thompson, Sean “Iron” Thompson, Royd “Fella” Thompson, Levar “Levie” Thompson, Lester Rose, Junie Rose, Burnell Rose, Terry Rose and Jermaine Rose; uncle, Eugene Petty; nieces, Sian Audain, Terae Magras, Alana Thompson, Tatiana Thompson, Renique Thompson, Jahmeeka Thompson, Timisha Thompson, Lilah Evelyn and Laila Evelyn; nephews, Gavin Turbe, Earl Morton Jr., Lisle Evelyn III, Blaine Thompson, Dimitri Thompson, Garon Thompson, Sean Thompson Jr., Taj Thompson, Royd Thompson Jr., Javar Thompson and Royal Thompson; great nephew, Dominic Hales; aunt-in-law, Doreen Petty, sisters-in-law, Nicole Smith-Thompson, Annique Charleswell-Thompson, Melonie Thompson and Charlene Thompson; brother-in-law: Lisle Evelyn Jr; special friends, Laurita Perez, Doris Roach-Industrious, Anita Warner, Ricardo Sanchez, Sophie Stevens, Delta Malone, Demaris Hull, Beverly Harvey, Taanura Willis, Tisha Simon and many other friends too numerous to mention alongside family from the Davis, Harris, Heyliger, Warner, Stevens and Dickens families of St. Kitts, St. Thomas and the continental US.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Elaine Daniel; mother, Loretta Thompson; father, James Rose; sister, Charmaine Thompson; and a grandson, Kairo Allen.
The initial viewing will be held on June 2nd, 2023, at Turnbull Funeral Home from 4 to 6pm. The second viewing will be on June 3, 2023, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the All Saints Cathedral Church. A celebration of life service will immediately follow at 10 a.m. at the All Saints Cathedral Church. Interment will be at the Western Cemetery #3.
Special memories and tributes can be sent to HonoringGloria@gmail.com by May 25, 2023. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, support, and condolences. It is encouraged to wear vibrant colors to the home going service to celebrate Gloria. Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
