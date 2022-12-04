It's with great sadness that the family of Gloria Gwendolyn Gumbs also known as 'Glory' passed away on Nov. 7, 2022 at her residence in St. Thomas.
Gloria is survived by her daughters, April Frett and Avril Frett; a son, Ashley Frett, III; grandchildren, Amachai Brown, Akijah Benta, A'Deja Frett, Haile Benta, Aunique Brown, A'Ja Frett, Akajahlie McSween, Ashayla Frett, Hakajah Richards, Naeem Friday, Ahijah Richards, Hailaiyah Frett, a special friend, Joset Daniel; sisters, Mildred Frett-Hodge, Octavia Gumbs-Nurse, Alexis Richardson; brothers, Eugene Gumbs, Jeffrey Gumbs, Sr., Vincent Benjamin and Lemuel Benjamin; brothers-in-law, Leslie Hodge and Trevor Richardson; great uncle James Martinborough; aunts, Una Cousins-James, Elvera Michaels, Irene Michaels-Griles, Norma King-Krigger, Lorraine Francis-Edwards, Joan Robles-Williams, Jean Robles-Wiltshire, Joyce Robles-Potter, Ann Marie Robles-Lettsome, Ethel Robles-Joseph, Evelyn Foy and Gertrude Robles-Plaskett; uncles, Angel Robles, Ralph Phillips Jr., Eldridge Robles, Lionel Robles Jr.; aunt-in-law, Edris Robles; uncle-in-law, Isidor Grilles, Eddy Edwards; Godparents, Jean Donovan-Smalls, Edith Gomez, Evelyn Foy, Iolone "Ionie" Turnbull, Herbert Harrison, Sandy Webster, Ariel Rosario; Godchild, Pia Nicholson; nieces, Jessica Bell-Zeigler, Jenecia Bell-Vines, Pascha Williams-Walker, Shelma Williams-Scott , Pashima Williams, Tashima Richardson, Yvonnjia Benjamin, Latavia Benjamin, Breanna Benjamin, Lazhane Benjamin, Patrice Wilson, Alice Wilson; nephews, Jerome Rosado, Tyrone Hodge, Franklin Smith, Shawn Williams, Jeffrey Gumbs Jr., Jarvis Porcher, Marcus Wilson, Troy Wilson, Jay Wilson, Omar Benjamin; close friends, Karol Elskoe-Roebuck, Monica Elskoe-Rabsatt, Sandyl Elskoe-Joseph, Lori Elskoe-Rawlins, Lana Trotman, Lennice Gumbs-Elskoe, Glenn Elskoe, Cindy George-Roberts, Elvis George, Dale Williams, Monee' Parris-Richards, Dora Grant, Diane Lee, Eslyn Nibbs, Barika Hakim, Shenelle Mercer, Portia Charles, Charlene Hewitt, Carol Powell, Elizabeth Murraine, Arlene Blackman, Charlene & Frankie Brathwaite, Audith Blackman, Doreen Petty, Michelle "Micha" Esdaile and Esonia Thompson. Other friends such as the Frett, Hermon, Elskoe, Lockhart, Hansen, Brathwaite, Smith,Arnold,Thompson, Hodge, Meyers, Mayers, Barnes, Rabsatt, Benjamin, Todman, and Martin family.
Many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend first viewing on Sunday, Dec.11, at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. Funeral service will be held on Monday, Dec. 12, at the Memorial Moravian Church. Viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. with service immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences or to share a special memory visit the Hurley website atwww.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
