We regret to announce the passing of Gloria "Joyce" Lettsome, who died May 7, 2020.
The viewing will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home with services to follow at 10:30 a.m. at Eastern Cemetery. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Samuel Cephus Lettsome; daughters, Gwen “Baba” Lettsome-Gaskin, Cynthia P. Lettsome, Glenda Lettsome, Linda Lettsome; sons, Tilbert “Kembo” Lettsome, James “Jabu” Lettsome, Alpheus “Ibu”Lettsome; grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren; 37 sisters, Lola Farrington (Tortola), Rita Thompson (South Carolina), Orah Alexander (St. Thomas), Sylvia Son (St. Thomas), Ina Chalwell (Tortola), Beverly Johnson (Tortola), Pricilla Maldonado (Atlanta), Alma Johnson (Florida) and Dora Lettsome (St. Thomas) ; adopted sister, Henrietta Thomas (Tortola) ; brother, Josephus Wilkins; sisters-in-law, Verna Wilkins, Venie Wilkins; brother-in-law, Pastor Wilfred Turnbull, Claudius Chalwell, Tadio Lettsome, Melvin Johnson and Neftally Maldonado; son-in-law, Wendell Gaskin, Melvin Collins; daughter-in-law, Louise Thomas Lettsome; uncle, Eric Frett, Joseph Frett; aunt, Delita Baxter; nieces, nephew and cousins too numerous to mention.
Arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
