Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Gloria Lauretta Hanley, who died on January 12, 2021, after fighting a battle with cancer.
Gloria was born to Lucina Griffin and George Griffin on June 8, 1952, on the island of St. Kitts.
Gloria was a proud member of the Memorial Moravian Church where she served on the Board of Elders, a Sunday school teacher and in the Church choir. She was a loving and helpful person that was passionate about her family and friends.
She survived by her sisters Yvette Willock and Shirley Belle; brother in law Charlesworth Willock; nephews Deavory (Dennis ) Griffin, Troy Willock, Elijah Brown; nieces Heather Carty, Andrea Brown and Toya Willock-Diaz, close friends, Barbara Knight, Golda Stout, Anola Duncan Turnbull, Elaine Jacobs, her Moravian Family, and many more great nephews, nieces and friends.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Turnbull Funeral Home. The first viewing will be on February 9th, from 3p.m. to 5 p.m. at Turnbull Funeral Home. Second viewing is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 10th from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by the service at 10 a.m. at the Memorial Moravian Church. Interment will be at the Eastern Smith Bay Cemetery.
Due to the COVID pandemic and public Health regulations, masks and facial coverings must be worn at all times and social distancing adhered to.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
