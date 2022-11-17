Gloria M. Joseph
The family is sad to announce the passing of Gloria M. Joseph, who died on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Inez Maude Benjamin; father, David Benjamin; and son, Robert Joseph Sr.
She is survived by her husband, Roy Joseph; sons, Irick Brown and Jeffrey Joseph; brother, Laban Benjamin; sister, Amelia Benjamin; grandchildren, Dwight Brown, Craig, Jeshurun, Jeduthun, Robert Jr., Deontae, Sherman Brown, and Anna Joseph; special friend, Ilene Aubain; nephew, Hasan Myke; niece, Jamilah Myke; daughter-in-law, Charmaine Joseph; too many other relatives and friends to mention.
The first viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, followed by the service at 10 a.m. at Kingdom Life Church. Interment will be in Eastern Cemetery.
