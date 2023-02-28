Gloria Williams Taylor, age 71, affectionately known as Miss G passed away on Feb. 15th, 2023 in Miami, Fl. She was an extremely accomplished seamstress, vendor and cook for many years.
She was surrounded by the love of her family at the time of her death and is survived by her sisters Nora Williams Carty and Shirley Charles; brothers, Kenneth, Carol, James and Jerome Williams; nieces, Cindy Williams, Rhonda Caines, Dionne Morrissette, Linda Miller, Denali Gordon, Trisha Benjamin-Simon, Janelle Springette, C'Keila Smith, Rachel O'bymachow and Daltonee Williams; nephews, Kenrick Williams, Shawn Williams, Jason Williams, Jamari Williams, James Williams Jr, Desmond Springette, Seafield Smith, Winfield "Push" Smith, Gregory Williams and Andru Williams; adopted daughter, Sandra Brown Taylor; adopted son, Dorian Brown Taylor; special sister, Ruthlyn Scotland and many great nieces, great nephews, cousins and special friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral services will be held in Miami, Florida on March 11th, 2023 at Vista Funeral Home and Memorial, 5755 NW 142nd Street Miami Lakes, Fl 33014, at 9 a.m.
