Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Godfrey Leerdam who quietly passed away at his home on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the age of 85.
Godrey Leerdam is survived by his:
Wife: Bernice Leerdam
Daughters: Diane Leerdam (New York) and Catherine Leerdam
Sons: George Leerdam (Florida), Roy and Floyd Leerdam (New York) and Byron Leerdam.
Stepsons: Elvet, Myron, and Bennett Potter
Sister: Sylvia James Worth (New York)
Brother: Geraldo Leerdam (Shyhimo)
Brothers-In Law: Lamont Thomas, Sr., Roy, Franklyn and Leonard Frett
Sisters-In-Law: Sandra James, Mary Leerdam, Christine Hodge, Ruth Frazer, Corine Jones and Paulette Frett
Nephews: Walter Leerdam (New York), Wilburt James, Edwin James (California), William, Isaac, Richard and Thomas James, Luther Worth, Jr., (New York), Edward Leerdam Jr., Alfredo Hodge Jr., Alexander Hodge and Almeric Hodge, Lamont Thomas, Jr., Aaron, Dwayne and Michael Thomas
Nieces: Kimberly James, Diane James-Christopher, Ceres James (Florida), Angela Worth (New York), Leza Leerdam, Ngeva Leerdam, Sharon and Alicia Leerdam, Maritza Leerdam-Pierre and Neasha Hodge
Special Friends: Pedrito George and Miguel Farrington
Devoted Caretaker:Karen Leon
Due to the global pandemic, Coronavirus (COVID-19), and public health guidance, viewing and services of the late Godfrey Leerdam will be for family only. However, persons wishing to extend condolences online may do so at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.