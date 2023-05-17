It is with deep sympathy that we announce the passing of Godfrey Evan Smalls. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl and Daisy Penn; his parents, James and Inez Smalls; a brother, Paul Smalls; and a nephew, Marvin Smalls.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Donovan-Smalls; daughter, Asta Smalls Gabriel-Aaron; son-in-law, Cosric Aaron, Sr.; grandchildren, Coretta L. Fraser, Carlos C. L. Clendinen and Anthony A. Joseph, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Brianna Aladegbami, Jazmine Lang Alexander, A’zhaneé Lang, Aḿijah Lang and Liam Ryan; great-great-grandson, Náno S. L. Lennon; brother, Ralph Smalls; sister-in-law, Doris Y. Smalls; brother-in-law, Gustave Dowling; nephews, Kevin G. Smalls and Paul A. Smalls; nephews-in-law, Sheldon Turnbull, Mario Turnbull, Charles Hawkins, Hubert, Fredrick and Gary Benjamin; nieces, Rosalind Harkins and Jasmin Fredricks; nieces-in-law, Audrey Smalls, Dawn Smalls, and Kayavril Smalls, Kimba Turnbull, Sherrimae Benjamin, Su-Layne Walker, Laura Esannason, and Sandra Williams; uncle, Carl A. Penn; uncle-in-law, Guy Donovan; aunt-in-law, Mavis Brady; loving cousins, Edith Harrigan and family, Rev. Dr. Earl Harrigan and Erna, Harrigan and family, Genevieve Donovan, Elroy Donovan Jr., and Brent Donovan, Charles and Lydia Edenborough and Olaf, Carl B. Penn and family, Richard and Liz Penn and family, Gregory and Michella Penn and family, Shawn and Carolyn Gullett and family, Beverly Dangervil and family, Paul Joseph and family, and Genevieve Cleanance; godchildren, Al Roberts and Karyl Ledee. Many relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Tributes can be forwarded to email: ascca_cb@yahoo.com no later than May 22, 2023. Viewing and funeral service are as follows. The first viewing will take place on May 30, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing takes place on May 31, at the Memorial Moravian Church, 9 to 10 a.m. followed by the service at 10 a.m. (Colors are all shades of blue)
The body will be interred at the Eastern Memorial Moravian Cemetery (around Lionel Roberts Stadium/ Hospital Ground). The family wishes to thank you all for your many phone calls, prayers, condolences. God bless you all. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
