The family of Godwin Stevens regrets to announce his passing on March 18, 2021, in Charleston, S.C.
Godwin was a well-known taxi driver with the East End Taxi Association. He leaves to mourn his wife, Victoria Stevens; son, Andrew Knellar Gumbs; sister, Mathilda Harvey and brother-in-law George Harvey; grandchildren, John Hendrington, Kasim, Kaleb and Kayla Gumbs, Azzure and Britnee Stridiron, and Kamille Hoheb; great-grandchildren, Kymell and Kyrell Williams, Jonvalle, Jaydon, Jahkí, and Joycelyn-Marie Hendrington, Kydell Sweeney-Haynes, Kamilia and Kaheel Gumbs; nieces, Joycelyn Harley Peters, Theresa Steele Williams, Eldra Drew, Carol Smith Powell, Sheila Smith Ivy, Avis Smith Collins, Carla Smith Todman, Stephanie Duzant, Lisa Marsh, Avelia Millin and Valerie Millin; nephews, Antonio Steele, Cedric Smith, Kenneth Marsh Jr., Charles Marsh, Herbert Duzant, Reuel Harvey, Edwin Sprauve, Charles Weng Jr. and Raymond Weng; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at New Herrnhut Moravian Church, St. Thomas. Entombment will be at Emmaus Moravian Cemetery, St. John, V.I.
The family asks that shades of blue be worn as we celebrate the life of Godwin Stevens.
