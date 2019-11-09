Services will be held Thursday at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral for Grace M. James.
The viewing is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The service is being held the next day at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral at 9:30 a.m.
Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Grace M. James is survived by her son, John L. James Jr.; godson, Vincent Frazer, Esq.; daughters, Angela Warner and Jacqueline James; sisters, Nydia Burt, Ruth Morris Slax and Janice Morris Harvey; sister-in-law, Sylvia Worth; son-in-law, Rodolphe Warner; daughter-in- law, Sharon Roland; grandchildren, André Warner, Devon Warner and Shereena Farrington; nephews, Alvin Dunlop, Geraldo James, Arturo James III and Allan James; and nieces, Rhea Wainwright, Kim Dickson, Charmayne Dunlop Thomas, Carol James, Bridgette James Todman and Brenda Simeon Rivera, Cousin in law, Karen Maduro Celaire
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
