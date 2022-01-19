Gregorianna Julien

We regret to announce the passing of Gregorianna “Georgie” Julien.
She was survived by her husband, Jonah Julien (Julien Welding); daughters, Sindy Fleming, Janet Aubertin, Quianna Aubertin, Joniah Julien; stepson, Edison Julien; mother: Theresa Clerice; father, Gregor Clerice; sisters, Octavia Christopher, Christine Merville, Barbara Clerice, Cyndy Alcindor; brothers, Eustacius Clerice, Anthony Leonce, Fred Bernard; grandsons, Shane Johnson Jr., Silas Johnson; son-in-law, Arthur Fleming; brothers-in-law, Angus Christopher, Melvin Merville; sisters-in-law, Sophia Julien Mussenden, Irma Esther Smith; nephews, Malik Christopher, Rashid Leonce, Jessye Cornibert, Aiden Alcindor; nieces, Twincle Merville, Christa Joseph, Chloe Leonce, Darcy Charles, Dahlia Morain, Darielle Morain, Rikoya Hoheb, C’Niia Cameron, Da’ Nejah Donovan, Mariisa Mussenden, Jerica Mussenden; extended family, Eric Mussenden, Andrew and Sheryl George, Ignacius and Christina George, Cyril and Mary George, Henry and Joycelyn George, Peter George, Calixter Loctor, Mary Joseph, Cyprian Julien, Gregory Julien, Dolphina Julien, Lena Registe; and special friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 21, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
The second viewing will be at 9 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 22, at Emmanuel Baptist Church. The service begins at 10 a.m.
Interment is in St. Lucia, W.I.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. All COVID protocols will be observed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.