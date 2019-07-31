Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Gregory A. Sylvester, also known as “Magoo,” who died July 21, 2019, at the age of 56 in St. Thomas.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Glenn Sylvester.
Gregory A. Sylvester is survived by his mother, Lelar Sylvester; father, Hugh Sylvester; children, Kemeel Sylvester, Kareem Sylvester, Kamal Sylvester and Kyle Sylvester; brother, Gerald Sylvester; sisters, Denice Thomas, Diane Sylvester; and many other relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service immediately following at 10 a.m. The body will be cremated.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
Once again, relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Gregory A. Sylvester.
