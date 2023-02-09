It is with profound sadness that the family of Gregory L. Johnson announces his passing on Jan. 31, 2023 while in Cheverly, Maryland visiting family.
Survivors include wife, Marilyn Ayala-Johnson; brother, Walter Johnson; children, Derek Johnson, Kim Bryant, Darryl Smith, and Damon Johnson; special daughter-in-law, Candace Johnson; step children, Juan Ayala, Jolee Ayala-Emanuel; grandchildren, Myles and Zoe Johnson, Sasha Davis; step grandchildren, Brianna, Kiara, Andre, Kai and Kyra Ayala, Rashawn and Ranae Emanuel and Edwina Stephen; great grandchildren, Raiden and Sarabi Rose Emanuel, Mila Davis; in-laws, Suki Johnson, Ryan Emanuel, Eliakin del Rosario, Mileena Emanuel, Kirk Bryant, Lee Questel and Kecia Questel; adopted brother/friend, Fabian Comrie; special friends, St. Thomas Assembly of God family, other family and friends too numerous to mention.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at 9 a.m. at the St. Thomas Assembly of God Church, 133 Estate Contant, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
The family requests that attendees wear festive colors. All COVID measures are to be adhered to.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.