We regret to announce the passing of Gregory Williams aka: Mobiley who passed away on July 15, 2019 1st viewing will be held on Thursday August 1st from 5-7pm at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. 2nd viewing will be held on Friday August 2nd from 9-10 am at Chruch of God of Prophecy with services to follow right after at 10:00am. Interment: Eastern Cemetery. He is survived by his: Son: Gregory Williams aka: Marve Adopted son: Jelani Charleswell aka: Charlo Daughters: Shaniqua Williams-Foy , JYlisha, , Lorina, & Jakara Williams Grandchildren: J'Yhan. & J'Yhanique Powell, D'Yhanique, , Dy'Neajah & Dy'Niyiah Foy, J'koy, & J'koia Pogson, Brandon,, Zion & Jayden CarterSisters: Barbara Marcelli, Suzette Williams, Youlanda Joseph Adopted sisters: Marcia Roebuck & Donna Lange Brothers: Miquelito Marcelli. & Micheal Williams Sr.Adopted brother:: Anderson Pratt Nieces: Charmaine Battiste- Joseph, Tandrea & Tiffany Marcelli, Sonisha Stevens, Sheawyond, , Jahmeka, & Jahmela WilliamsGreat Niece: Ce' Cree SmithGreat great niece: Maya Hodge Joshua Adopted Niece : Owanna Lans- Stout Nephews: Micheal Williams Jr., Timmeon & Serjio Marcelli, Jahbaar Williams, J'Wanni Austin, David Nicholas, Jemmel JosephGreat Nephews: Desho Joshua, & Jalen Joseph Great great Nephew: Jakeem Joshua, Kareem & Kouree Sasso Uncles: Warren, Authur, George & Ike Williams, Raymond Hodge Son in law : Dion FoyBrother in law: Bert Joseph aka: Kasa Special Love :Carin Charleswell-Thomas Special friends: Selmo Bell , Elmo Joseph, Clive Taylor, ,Jacqi Williams, ,Alwyn Smith Jr. Garnette Martin & Flora Williams , Dennery , Alverne Lettsome, Too many Cousins too numerous to mention
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.