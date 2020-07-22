Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Gwendolyn Benjamin on July 4, 2020, at the age of 92.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Rupertine Gardier; father, Joseph Daway; husband, Mario Benjamin; and brothers, Raymond Doway Sr. and Oliver Christian.
She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Thomas and Ingrid Merrifield; sisters, Cynthia Christian; brothers, Herman Daway and Addison Parillor; grandchildren, Candice “KKandiey‘’ Thomas and Chantel Thomas; great-grandchild, Felix Jalaen Johnson; son-in-law, Marcel Thomas; sisters-in-law, Malgarita Allen, Nellerine Rhymer, Marian McDaniel, Eleanor White, Yvonne Benjamin Tatun; brother-in-law, Isaiah Benjamin; nephews, Deacon Rev. Mr. Evans “Smilie‘’, Norman “Bull‘’, Arthur “Barkley’’, Alvin, Gilbert, RayMond Jr., Travis, Raheem and Rashawn Doway, Graven Fagan, Alfred Christian, Johnson George, Hakeem Noel, and Preston Evans; nieces,
ShireeAnn Roberts, Annette Smith, Geraldine George, Jennifer Murancy, Lucette “Right Hand‘’, Zoriah, and RayNesha Noel, Ashley, Alexis, Raquiima, Anelda, Digna, and Ingrid Doway, Anice Evans, Carrell Roberts, Debora Christian-Clarissa, Eleri and Sharon Christian; godchildren, Shelia Jackson, Lynell Callwood-Audian, Leal Sylvester, Sharon Thomas, Diane Harrigan, Myrtle Penn, and many, many more too numerous to mention; special friends, Jane Johannes, James and Louvena Penn, Patrick and Thecla Hanley, Anora Toussaint, Sonia Penn, Naomi Hodge, Beverly Melius and family, Luis and Eleanor Parilla, Pattie and family, Peggy and family, Carlyle and Lorrel Penn,
Faye Fredricks.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Bethany Moravian Church, St. John. The viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. with service immediately following at 11 a.m. Interment is at Bethany Moravian Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and the resulting and public health mandates, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
