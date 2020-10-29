Gwendolyn S. Moses passed away Oct. 11, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Marion Stapleton; father, Johnny French; son, Lesroy Huggins Sr.; sisters, Celina Caines, Rosalind Stapleton-Leader, Violet Stapleton-McCall; brother-in-law, Rupert Caines; nephew, John Caines; and grandchildren, Issachar Tigre Chinnery.
She was survived by her husband, Dalma Moses Sr.; sons, Alford Sr., Elvis Stapleton, Anthony Allen Jr., Dalma Jr., Samuel Moses; daughters, Sarah Stapleton-Maddicks, Bernadette Gonsalves-Williams, Carmen Huggins-Folkes; adopted daughter, Glenda Stapleton-Moses; sisters, Ellen, Doreen Stapleton, Mary Stapleton-Fox; brothers, Roosevelt, Nathaniel, Roy, Clement, Alfred Sr., George Stapleton; sons-in-law, Marvin Maddicks Sr., Alex Folkes, Glenn Williams; daughters-in-law, Janice Stapleton, Gail Romney-Moses, Vanessa Shaw-Moses; sisters-in-law, Gizelle, Brenda, Deloris Stapleton; grandson-in-law, Akin Garfield Sr.; nieces, Ida,Veronica, Dorsella, Patsy Caines, Sherille Nisbett, Sherry, Shenetta, Shakeba, Kishma, Shanika, Stapleton, LaVida Lima, Gwenneth McCall; nephews, Clinton, Alfred Jr., Sean, Glenford, Sheldon Stapleton, Melwyn, Myron, Marlon Fox, Ulric, Norval, Sean McCall, Ramon Lima, Winston Caines, Jamey Mills; grandchildren, Samantha Garfield, Isah, Ishani, Isemilla Shemyra Chinnery, Lucien, Louvina Maddicks, Lesroy Jr., Martin Huggins, Erika, Ashleigh Roebuck, Joy, Joseph Allen, Samalon, Ahnejah, Malachi Moses, Lavida, Elsie Querrard, Makesha, Tyresha, Tasheem, Stapleton, Dante, Bianca, Daliqua, Taliqua, Shadi Moses, Serene Stapleton-Frett, Alford Jr., Dennis Sr., Kevin Sr., Serenity, Montreal, Aaron, Azariah, Ureen, Arleen Stapleton; great-grandchildren, Samaurah, Reumoi Forbes, Akin Garfield Jr., Mariah Carty, Jahleah Greenaway, Sinai Crenshaw, Onye Chinnery, Kaiden, Liala'h Maddicks, Kion Bartlett, GeQuan, Genese Aubain, Anai Frett, Kevin Jr., Ayden, Akyla, Alayna, Ketamine, Adrionna, Dennis Jr., Kamiah, Zeriah, Landon, Carter, Amani, Xamora Stapleton, Isaiha, Joshwa, Jazmine Huggins; special friends, including the William and Kerena Martin, Blondina Freeman, Eileen Morris, Alphenice Lewis, the Bovoni Church family and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing is Friday, Oct. 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Turnbull`s Funeral Home. The second viewing is Saturday, Oct. 31, from 9 to10 a.m. at Bovoni Baptist Church. Services will follow immediately. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home.
