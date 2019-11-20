The family of Halvor A. Silcott wishes to announce his passing on Oct. 12, 2019, in Kentucky and was buried on Oct. 19, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, William A. Silcott.
He is survived by his mother, Blanch Silcott; one daughter, Shatoya Silcott, of Mississippi; two sisters, Janice Bruce in England and Avalyn Warner in St. Thomas; two brothers, Trevor Silcott in Florida and Kevin Silcott in Texas; one uncle, David Hercules in Florida; six aunts, to include Shirley Murraine and family in St. Thomas, Ilva Phillip and family in Atlanta; and several other relatives and friends.
A memorial service for Halvor A. Silcott will be held at 3 p.m. at Nisky Moravian Church on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
