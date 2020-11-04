Hannah Britannia Carty-Laws died Oct. 11, 2020.
The first viewing is from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Turnbull‘s Funeral Home. The second viewing is 9 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, with the service at 10 a.m. at Shiloh Seven-day Adventist Church. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Henry Laws, Ernest Laws, Samuel Laws; daughters, Cathrine Laws Brown, Jeanne Laws Jingles, Selene Laws Jones; stepdaughters, Dahlia Laws Mathews, Avril Laws Carter; sons-in-laws, Eugene Brown, Jr., Donald Jingles, Dr. Ralph Jones; daughters-in- laws, Jane Laws, Yolanda Laws, Allison Laws; grandchildren, Mercer Lewis Laws Sr., Ashley and Brianna Brown, Amythest Laws-Mroz, Tanya Laws, Jada Laws, Alia Laws; great-grandchild, Mercer Lewis Laws Jr.; brothers, Marmion Carty, Amos Carty, Maxwell Carty, Joseph Carty; sisters, Precious Carty, Roslin Carty-Vanterpool; special nieces, Deborah Carty Lewis, Kimalee Vanterpool-Emmanuel, and a great number of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and church family too numerous to mention; and extended family, Lisa Donastorg, Eilene Nesbitt, Edris Laws and family (St. Kitts), Gloria Wilkin and family (St. Kitts), Phillip family (Anguilla); special friends, Sylvia Rogers, Rolando Roper, Margaret Vaughn, Yvonne Liburd and family (St. Kitts), Kyle King-Reynolds, Peter Sheridan, Orville Webster, Barry Badnock, Maria Charles-Henry, Glenn, Althea and Diedra Hodge, Ronald Liburd Sr., Olive Lake.
Funeral services are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
