It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Hannah Carty-Laws on Oct.11, 2020. Hannah Carty Laws was a nurse for more than 50 years, and she dutifully served in this capacity on the islands of Anguilla, St. Kitts and St. Thomas, where she cared for her patients with much love and compassion.
She was survived by her sons, Henry Laws, Ernest Laws, Samuel Laws; daughters, Cathrine Laws Brown, Jeanne Laws Jingles, Selene Laws Jones; stepdaughters, Dahlia Laws Mathews, Avril Laws Carter; sons-in-law, Eugene Brown Jr., Donald Jingles, Dr. Ralph Jones; daughters-in-law, Jane Laws, Yolanda Laws, Allison Laws; grandchildren, Mercer Lewis Laws Sr., Ashley and Brianna Brown, Amythest Laws-Mroz, Tanya Laws, Jada Laws, Alia Laws; great-grandchild, Mercer Lewis Laws Jr.; brothers, Marmion Carty, Amos Carty, Maxwell Carty, Joseph Carty; sisters, Precious Carty, Roslin Vanterpool; special nieces, Deborah Carty Lewis, Kimalee Vanterpool-Emmanuel; and nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and church family too numerous to mention; extended family, Lisa Donastorg, Eilene Nesbitt, Edris Laws and family (St. Kitts), Gloria Wilkin and family (St. Kitts), Phillip family (Anguilla); and special friends, Sylvia Rogers, Rolando Roper, Margaret Vaughn, Yvonne Liburd and family (St. Kitts), Kyle King-Reynolds, Peter Sheridan, Orville Webster, Barry Badnock, Maria Charles-Henry, Glenn, Althea and Diedra Hodge, Ronald Liburd Sr., Olive Lake.
The first viewing will be 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. Funeral services will follow on Sunday, Nov. 8, at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m., and the service will be from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public mandates, face masks and facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings. For the benefit of family members, supporters and well-wishers who will not be able to attend the service, it will be livestreamed on Turnbull’s Funeral Home Facebook page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.