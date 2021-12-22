Family and friends are advised of the passing of Hansel E. Tyson, better known as ‘Pops, Tyson, Brokie, Tyo,’Bulldog, of Anna’s Retreat.
He worked at Virgin Islands Regulated Waste Management Inc. and was a retired Crowley employee. He passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Schneider Hospital and Regional Center.
Hansel E. Tyon was preceded in death by his parents, Elaine Tyson, David Moore; sons, Joseph David Tyons, T’Shawn Marshall; brothers, Frank Tyson, Joe Moore, Victor Tyson, Walter Stephens; sister, Frances “Pinky” Tyson; nephew, Ivannet Moore; and nieces, Andrea Moore and Cecelia Tyson.
The first viewing will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m. The second viewing will be Thursday, Jan. 6, at Blyden Memorial Chapel from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Eastern Cemetery.
He is truly missed by his wife, Viola V. Tyson; daughters, Cassandra Chapman, Maria Equia, Kima Tyson, Lydia Tyson, Sheniqua Rouse-Pierre, Gemi Evans, Tracy Cabral Baccus, J’Quannia Tyson, Shernell Tyson, Hannah Inglis; sons, Shawn T. Tyson, Lyndon Tyson; nieces, Andrea Browne, Laurenza Moore, Camella Moore-Jeffers, Avonda Moore-Estridge, Daveen Leonard, Charlene Moore, Lornette Mills-Rawlins, Charlene Moore, Sandra Tyson, Reubena Tyson, Juliette Pemberton, Doris Archibald-Webbe, Sharon Leonard, Lucky Powell, Latoya Tyson, Deon Blondell Tyson, Sonia Marie Tyson; nephews, Apostle Samuel Weekes, Dr. Mark Grant, Samuel Weekes, Brian Nisbett, Aaron Nisbett, Trevor Nisbett, Dave Nisbett, Brian Mills, Mark Grant, Jodd Joseph, Viggo Benjamin, Collin Condell, Junie Tyson, Uclan Tyson, Collin Hull, Perry Tyson, Mervin Tyson; son-in-law, Kyle Gabriel, Ricardo Baccus, Larry Pierre; daughter-in-law, Dawn Hollins; sisters-in-law, Vicky P. Tyson, Daisy Moore, Heather Tyson; special grandson, Shawn Tyson; grandchildren, Shaunielle Jean-Pierre, Nicole Tyson, Janiqua Tyson, Kamilah Tyson, Serenity Tyson, Zaire Tyson, Aiden Tyson, Zahara Tyson, Ajahni Tyson, Shyann Tyson, Nevaeh Tyson, Amya Tyson, Na’layah Tyson, Sargon Tyson, Zyon Bacchus, Xini Bacchus, Legend Bacchus, Xolai Bacchus, Amani Brown, Brionn Hendrickson, Amiya Payne, Layla Pierre, Laya Pierre, Maria Browne-Eguia, Garyanne Browne-Eguia; great-grandchildren, Yusef Tyson, Akarri Martin, Jeremiah Beason, Paris Beason, Eliana Eguia, Jeremiah Eguia, Naya Eguia, Israel Egia; special Friends, Melanie Douglas, Maureen Abbott, John Moore, Frances Lewis, Johnny Weekes, Dufferin Culpepper, Al Burroughs, Denzel Burroughs, Katie Eggleson; and family members include: Tysons, Moore, Thompson, Jeffers, Matthews, Smithen, Davis, Sage, Liburd, Maynard, Weekes; and other family and friends too numerous to mention.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.