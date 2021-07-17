With a deep sense of sadness, the family of Harold Gustave Thompson Sr. announces his passing in Caguas, Puerto Rico, on June 18, 2021, at the age of 97.
“Uncle” Harry as he was affectionately called, was born in Christiansted, St Croix, and grew up in Gallows Bay.
He is survived by nieces, Jean Walcott, Dorothy Bolling Llanos, and Annabelle Thompson Lockhart; nephew, Tyrone Thompson; great-nieces, Monique Llanos, LaVerne Walcott, Lesa Walcott, and Monique Thompson; great-nephews, Lorenzo Walcott, Rafael Llanos, Ray Llanos and Mark Thompson; great-great niece, Imani Bennett; great-great nephew, Raquan Bennett; and great-great-great nephews, Raquan Bennett Jr. and Rafael Bennett; special cousins, Golda Cole, Kathleen Cole, Leroy Hendricks, Adelia Norman, Florina Barnes, May Adams Cornwall, Roger Adams, Thyra Thompson, Thelma Lang, Annette Scott, Yvette Donadelle, and Lynelle Emanuel; special friends, Roderick and Myrna Hospedales, Calvin Lang, Rueben Prince, Cecil B. J. Lockhart, Sandra and William Howell, Ivan Latimer, Selvon Thomas; special caregivers, Minerva Joseph, Frances McIntosh, Theresa Joseph; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Harry was preceded in death by his wife, America Hernandez-Bell Thompson; and his son, Harold Thompson Jr.
Harry was a faithful member of the St. John’s Episcopal Church, where he served as an usher and a vestry member. He was a delegate to the Diocese Convention and conducted tours of the church and its history. He was also dedicated to community service as founder of the St Croix Lions Club, the first in the Virgin Islands, and several others, including the Frederiksted USVI Lions Club, where he served in many capacities, including president. He was also a grandmaster in the Caribbean Light Lodge No. 101, and past president of the Shriners.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial service and celebration of his life. Services will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Christiansted on Friday, July 23, 2021, beginning with the offering of tributes at 9 a.m., followed by services at 10 a.m. His ashes will be scattered in the bay at Gallows Bay following the services.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all attendees are asked to adhere to government health guidelines. Attendees must wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing at all gatherings.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. John’s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 486, Christiansted, U.S. Virgin Islands 00821
Arrangements are under the care of James Memorial Funeral Home.
