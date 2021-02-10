The Thomas family is announcing the death of Harold Levi Thomas, who transitioned from this life on Jan. 28, 2021, in Nashville Tenn., at the age of 83.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Christillia Thomas of Chalwell, Tortola; father, Henrique Thomas of St. Thomas; brother and sisters, Julien Thomas, Eileen Smith and Ethel Thomas of New York; and sons, Dwight Alex Thomas and Melvin Thomas.
Harold, also known as Harry, retired from the Banco Popular branch on St. Thomas. He was survived by his wife, Marva Hopkins-Thomas of Nashville, Tenn.; five daughters, Valerie Isaac, Jaqueline Thomas, Latoya Thomas, Shavon Feracho; stepdaughter, Richelle Hopkins; stepsons, Richards Hopkins Jr., Mark C. Hopkin Sr. and Michael Hopkins, two sisters, Lorma Percival and Izora Beryl Hodge; nieces, Jennifer Jones-Williams, Vernell Percival-Stevens, Claudette Percival-Braxton, Carleen Percival-Johnson, Carla Percival-Turner, Gwendolyn Farrier-Lake, Judith Hill-Hodge, Constance Farrier, Marva Hill-Miller; nephews, Charles Clifford Jones, Joey Dean Skelton, Audwin Hill; son-in-law, Malik Feracho, Rudel Hodge Sr.; granddaughters, Shanell Isaac, Krystin Rhymer, Lellia Battiste; grandson, Shamal Isaac, D’rhel Richardson, Jovan Bernier, Akari Jeffery, Zion Battiste, Amaru Jeffery, Efosa Thomas; great- grandsons, Cameron Liburd, Jalein Poitevien, Ralston Samson Jr., Riley Samson; 18 great- nieces and nephews; 16 great-great-nieces and nephews; special friend, Elmo Boysie Thomas; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
A viewing is set for 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at the Turnbull's Funeral Home. Another viewing will be conducted from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at New Blyden Memorial Funeral Chapel, the former Apostolic Faith Church in Altona that's across the street from Western Cemetery.
The Celebration of Life service is at 10 a.m. Live streaming will be available at Blyden Memorial Funeral Chapel in Altona. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery. Live streaming will be available for the family and friends via Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
